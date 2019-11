Medina County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Clyde ‘Bubba’ Howse accepts a certificate recognizing his 15 years of service to the county from Judge Chris Schuchart and Commissioners (back row, from left) Jerry Beck (Pct. 4), David Lynch (Pct. 3), Larry Sittre (Pct. 2) and Tim Neuman (Pct. 1).