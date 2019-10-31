City finance corporation authorized by council

Hondo City Council on Monday held the first meeting of the City of Hondo’s Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation at the start of their regular council meeting. The corporation, based on the Texas’ CEFFC Act, will allow the city to be the go-between-lender for a low 2.2% fixed interest rate loan for Goodwill Industries of San Antonio and other such charitable organizations.

City Bond Counsel Clay Binford is helping broker the loan, which could earn the city between $15,000 and $25,000 for the first $5 million loan. Binford, an attorney with Norton Rose Fulbright, previously told council there was a potential to make up to a dozen $5 million loans to Goodwill Industries over the course of the next five years for a potential earnings of between $180,000 and $300,000.

The city has history of completing such financial transactions to its benefit and has received loan fees from Schreiner University, Texas Lutheran University and other places. Those loans were facilitated by the similarly modeled Higher Education Facilities Finance Corporation Act.

Goodwill Industries of SA is the regional chapter of the national Goodwill organization. The chapter operates retail stores and covers the San Antonio area as well as the surrounding counties, including Medina County. Goodwill SA currently has 22 retail stores and the 501(c)(3) organization is looking to expand to up to 34 stores in the next five years.

Mayor Jim Danner then opened the public hearing on the City of Hondo CEFFC Revenue Bonds.

“Today, we will start being a conduit for issuing tax exempt financing for the benefit of Goodwill Industries,” said Binford, kicking-off the hearing. “We have completed the creation of the corporation with this required public hearing to allow anybody the opportunity to speak.”

Binford then introduced two representatives of Goodwill Industries, Chief Financial Officer David Dauphine and Mark Milton.

Dauphine introduced Milton, the Senior Director of Workforce Development for Goodwill, to say a few words about what Goodwill does in the City of Hondo.

“We are celebrating our five-year anniversary (here) on Halloween,” Milton told council. “At our first meeting in Hondo, we began providing Certified Nursing Assistant courses to seniors from Hondo High School. The program has been a tremendous success. We are really proud to be here and be part of this community.

“We have seen close to 70 graduates go through our program and be successful in either moving on to full secondary education or working in industry,” added Milton. “Again, we are very proud to be a part of this community and be able to help out those seniors who are either looking for employment right away or full secondary education beyond high school.”

“To clarify,” said Binford. “The expenditure of these bond proceeds is not for the Goodwill facilities in Hondo. But it is the same 501(c)(3) non-profit cooperation that will be benefitting from the proceeds.”

The mayor then formally opened the CEFFC public hearing. The hearing was closed after no one chose to speak.

Council then opened a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Hondo CEFFC, composed of council members and the city manager, and adopted the corporation’s official bylaws, appointed board positions and designated Binford’s law firm as a third party designee.

President of the CEFFC is Mayor Danner, Vice President is Councilman Eric Torres, Secretary is Bobby Vela and the Treasurer is John McAnelly. Executive Director is City Manager Kim Davis.

The CEFFC Board then closed their meeting, resumed the city council meeting and took up consideration of an ordinance authorizing the mayor to execute issuance of series 2019 revenue bonds for the Goodwill Industries of San Antonio Project.

“This is the approval of the public hearing matter that we talked about earlier where you have to approve issuance of the debt by the corporation,” explained Binford in the reopened council meeting. “This is not the formal issuance under state law, which we will bring back to you with the actual bond term and conditions of the debt itself, as well as the fee you will receive as the issuer.”

Council unanimously adopted the ordinance approving the issuance of debt by the City of Hondo CEFFC.

“Do we know yet what kind of fee we will be getting?” asked Danner of the $15,000 to $25,000 in potential income from the loan.

“We do not know yet,” said Binford. “We are working on that.”