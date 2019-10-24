Indie film screens at Raye

Director and writer Wilfred H. Shipley (center) displays a framed copy of the script he wrote for “The Good Wolf,” which screened to a select audience at The Raye Theater in Hondo Tuesday, accompanied by cast members (from left) Cole Springer, Vic Trevino, Jack Dullnig and Kacie LaCombe. PHOTO / DIANE COSGROVE





The Raye Theater was the site for a private screening Tuesday of the new film, “The Good Wolf,” written and directed by Wilfred H. Shipley. Among the cast members were several local residents.

Cole Springer of Hondo played the role of Damien, a 14-year-old bully with obvious psychological problems. His character is pivotal to the plot of the story.

Cole began acting in commercials and moved into print, web and other projects since 2013. “The Leftovers” (2015), “Human Nature” and “The Visit” (2015) are among his works, and improvisation is among his many talents.

Other stars include Jack Dullnig, who plays Sam, a fatherless boy whose mother does the best she can to support the two of them, working two jobs. This leaves Jack unsupervised during the summer, which is when the movie takes place.

Sam discovers a fugitive hiding in the woods and befriends him, unaware that the man, James, is a lifer who escaped from prison where he was doing time for murder.

Dullnig’s other work includes “The Devil’s Candy” (2015) and “Suburban Warfare” (2017). He also writes, directs and produces his own short films.

Shot on a budget of $10,000 in the Pleasanton area, the 90-minute film was filmed in part with grant funds from the San Antonio Film Commission in 2018. It is in some places stark and raw, yet the relationship between Sam and James grows into a kind of tender father-son bond.

Other cast members from the area include Springer’s father, Wayne, and Jo Anne Evans, both of whom play law enforcement characters.

Vic Trevino hails from Los Angeles and more recently San Antonio. He portrays the convict James.

Sam’s mother was played by another San Antonio resident, Kacie LaCombe. Other film credits include “Good Feels on Wheels” (2018) and “Sisters” (2011).

June Griffin Garcia, the shopkeeper, is no stranger to Texas independent films, and was recognized with a Life Achievement Award at the Gulf Coast Film Festival.

Shipley said “The Good Wolf” will be released following its exposure in upcoming film festivals.