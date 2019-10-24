Early Voting continues in Special Election

Early Voting began in the Special Election Monday. Polling continues through next Friday, Nov. 1, then will be open again Election Day, Nov. 5. Times are as follows:

• Oct. 21 - Nov. 1, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (except Oct. 29 & Oct. 31);

• Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and

• Oct. 26 (Saturday), 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Under consideration by voters are ten amendments for the state’s constitution.

Citizens may present themselves at any of three polling places in the county during the Early Voting period. These include:

• Medina County Elections Office, 1202 14th St.;

• Medina County Building Pct. 2, 8366 FM 471 South, Castroville; and

• Medina County Building Pct. 4, 317 State Hwy. 132, Devine.

On Election Day, polling places are:

• Hondo Public Library, 2003 Ave. K;

• South Texas Regional Training Center, 402 Carter, Hondo;

• Medina County Building Pct. 2, Castroville (above);

• Medina County Building Pct. 4, Devine (see above).

• D’Hanis Community Center, 7475 CR 524;

• Mico Volunteer Fire Dept., 7121 CR 271; and

• First Baptist Church, Natalia, 301 Pearson.

On Election Day, Nov. 5, voters may cast their ballots at any of the seven locations throughout the county.

Deadline to request a ballot by mail is tomorrow (Friday), Oct. 25, and must be requested from Lupe C. Torres, administrator, at Medina County Elections Office, 1202 14th St. Application for ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business that day.