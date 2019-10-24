Charges filed in 2017 international child porn case

Accused porn producer Paul C. Whipple was arrested in 2017. photo / WOAI-KABB









Federal authorities announced Oct. 16 the recent bust of a multi-national child pornography ring that had operated since 2015 on a Darknet site, “Welcome to Video.” The feds also rescued dozens of children actively subjected to abuse by predators connected with the site, according to Justice News, an official publication of the Department of Justice Office, Public Affairs.

DOJ dubbed the pornography website “the largest child sexual exploitation market by volume of content. An additional 337 other US site users were also arrested and charged. The nine-count indictment alleged that buyers could purchase obscene videos of children and infants in exchange for bitcoin.”

In the US, criminal investigative arms of Internal Revenue Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement led to arrests and indictments of the 300+ Americans, including four Texans.

Paul Casey Whipple of Hondo is named among those defendants arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.

Whipple was taken into custody at his Hondo residence December 2017, when Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Rex Miller and other agents under his direction executed a federal search warrant. In the suspect’s home, agents reportedly seized devices containing child pornography.

Based on Millers’ affidavit, sworn before the Honorable Elizabeth S. Chestney, U.S. Magistrate Judge, Western District of Texas, on Dec. 20, Whipple was charged with a violation in Medina County of Title 18, U.S. Court, Section 2251 (a) production of child pornography (see “Border Patrol agent arrested in Hondo on child-porn charges,” in the Dec. 28, 2017, issue of the Anvil Herald).

In his affidavit, Agent Miller described an interview conducted by federal agents after they detained the alleged child pornographer during which Whipple reportedly “admitted to producing the videos depicting a minor female engaged in a variety of sexual acts, on or about July 3, 2017, and to sharing them with others over the Internet. Whipple also stated he had access to the minor child on a number of occasions, and verified the minor child is under the age of 18.”

Miller’s detailed, sworn statement further revealed that information leading to the suspect’s arrest was based on data received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on or about July 3. The center obtained the information for a foreign law enforcement agency that submitted multiple files depicting Whipple’s exploitation of the minor female child.

After the FBI acquired the files and reviewed the Exchangeable Image File metadata – embedded technical data about an image – Miller said, “Agents determined the images and videos, in at least one of the files, were produced in Hondo, Texas, between 2015 and Nov. 2017.”

According to Public Affairs Officer Daryl Fields, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas, “Subsequent to the criminal complaint, a federal grand jury indicted Whipple on January 10, 2018. The indictment, which includes 10 pending charges against Whipple, replaced the criminal complaint as the charging document in this case. The 10 indicted charges include: 4 production of child pornography, 5 distribution of child pornography and one possession of child pornography.”

If found guilty, Whipple faces incarceration in federal prison. “Production of child pornography calls for between 15 and 30 years upon conviction,” Fields continued. “Distribution of child pornography calls for between five and 20 years, and possession of child pornography calls for up to 20 years.

“The defendant has remained in federal custody since his arrest on December 19, 2017, and is awaiting trial and jury selection set for Nov. 4, before U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio,” said Fields.

Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the DOJ’s Criminal Division, commented in Justice News, “Darknet sites that profit from the sexual exploitation of children are among the most vile and reprehensible forms of criminal behavior.”