TxDOT responds to queries regarding area tree-cutting

Area residents have recently expressed concern both through social media and by contacting the Anvil Herald about the removal of trees along FM 2676 and asked what can be done to halt the process. After contacting the Texas Department of Transportation’s public information officer, Laura Lopez, the following information was provided:

“We are cutting down several trees at FM 2676 with our Metal Beam Guard Fence Routine Maintenance Contract. These trees are in the clear zone, which is an area designated behind the edge of travel way for the recovery of vehicles that run off the road.

“These trees have been protected by guard rail, but that guard rail is out of compliance. Rather than replace it (which is costly and another hazard) we are removing the obstacle from the ROW (right of way).

In these current times, with so many distracted drivers, removing the trees is the safest option for the public. While it is hard to see these historic trees be cut down, it is a safety decision.”